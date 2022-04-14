Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Movie Theater Promo Teases Deadpool Connection





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been teasing some massive cameos. But a recent Noovie reshow for Ambulance named Deadpool as one element that was being heavily whispered about. @AbandonedLizard on Twitter managed to snag some footage of the promo and Twitter went berserk. (I can confirm that the pre-reel also plays before Everything Everywhere, All At Once.) Speculation runs rampant on social media, especially when it comes to MCU properties. Deadpool, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four are all coming to Marvel Studios projects at some point. Until it’s confirmed to be happening, there’s going to be a lot of fan casting and wishing for the film. Check out the promo for yourself down below.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said that Deadpool 3 wouldn’t be filming this year. “It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” Feige explained. “It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AbandonedLizard/status/1514031177375571971?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Marvel released a synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Do you think Deadpool is in Doctor Strange? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!