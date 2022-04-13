Doctor Strange 2 Reportedly Has “Endgame-Level” Surprises

Brace yourselves — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is shaping up to be a movie of epic proportions. The news comes the day after Disney and Marvel Studios unveiled intentions to not screen the flick ahead of its Hollywood premiere — which is held just hours before its global release, mind you. As it turns out, the Sam Raimi film is said to have some moments that could end up rivaling those fans saw in Avengers: Endgame.

The report comes from insider John Campea, who says one source reached with a pretty shocking revelation, if true — Multiverse of Madness has more surprising moments than Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home combined.

“Yesterday, I got an email. What I was basically told was this. I cannot say who this is from. But it [said], ‘Yeah, they’re not going to be screening Doctor Strange 2 during CinemaCon.’ Sorry to tell everybody that, it’s guaranteed that they are not going to show Doctor Strange 2 during CinemaCon,” the YouTuber said (via The Direct).

He added, “In the email, they went on to say this, they said, ‘There’s more security [for this movie] blah blah blah.’ But the key line was this: ‘There are more big surprises in Doctor Strange 2 than in Infinity War, Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home combined.’”

With little having actually been revealed about the movie itself, Strange producer Richie Palmer has said fans should expect the unexpected.

“They are arguably two of the most – if not the most – powerful beings in the MCU,” Palmer said earlier this year. “It was only a matter of time before we got them together, and we do it in a pretty fun, unique way… It’s a classic Marvel team up, but they do some things together that you’d never expect to see them do.”

Disney’s official synopsis for the film can be found below.

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

