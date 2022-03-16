Doctor Strange Is Not an Avenger According to Benedict Cumberbatch





Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch says that his character is not an Avenger. In an interview with KCRW for The Power of the Dog, the actor explained how he’s technically not a part of the team. Basically, Doctor Strange is one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but not in the same way as Captain America or Iron Man. The (former) Sorcerer Supreme is trying to protect their reality, and occasionally that will put him into the same orbit as Thor or Hulk fighting to save Earth. Cumberbatch jokes that he’s not sitting in Avengers Tower or getting marching orders from Nick Fury.

If you’re trying to save the Earth and the fabric of the Universe, it’s best to have some powerful friends. Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War really solidified this idea of Strange being a core member of The Avengers lineup. But, like the Guardians of the Galaxy, he’s really there because there’s no tomorrow if the good guys don’t win. Check out what he had to say down below.

“People say that you were in the Avengers, but you’re not an Avenger, right? No, I’m not. I’m not at Stark Tower with Nick Fury,” he clarified. “No, he’s sort of outside of that realm, but I don’t think that’s necessarily a character trait. I think that is just a job title. He’s there to protect the reality of the Avengers in a different way to what they have been fighting up until the point that everything collides in the last two Avengers movies, so he holds his position as an adult on the periphery of that, but I think only for so long. There’s always a moment where he has to work with people and team up. And you know, we might see that in the next film; you have to wait and see.”

Things are going to get even wilder for the good doctor when Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters. Kevin Feige recently called Cumberbatch one of the “anchors of the MCU.” So, he may not be an Avenger, but he’s plenty important.

“It’s been quite a journey, I remember our very first meeting. … We wanted to pitch him this great character, and before we could he said, ‘So tell me about Doctor Strange,’ because somewhere you knew what this could be,” Feige said at a recent ceremony to celebrate Cumberbatch. “You’ve always seen the tremendous potential in this character and because of that, you’ve become the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the only actor capable of guiding us through the madness of the Multiverse.”

