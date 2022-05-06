Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Rotten Tomatoes score is out. At the time of writing, the movie is holding an 84% freshness rating. With 56 reviews hitting the site this morning, the critics are having fun with the MCU's latest. While a bit sprawling at times, there is no doubt that director Sam Raimi left his mark on the former Sorcerer Supreme. Audiences are clearly energized despite social media being a bit of a landmine field at the moment. Benedict Cumberbatch is poised to be in the second massive box office hit of the last 6 months. Fans of Wanda Maximoff are excited to see what Elizabeth Olsen will bring to the Scarlet Witch's performance in her first MCU adventure since WandaVision. Check out the tweet down below.

ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson reviewed Multiverse of Madness for the site. The MCU has full reign to be wild as anyone can imagine from here on out. Read what she had to say about a dizzying trip into parallel universes.

The first reviews are in for #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness – currently it's #Fresh at 84% on the #Tomatometer, with 56 reviews: https://t.co/ZrOp6ud48r pic.twitter.com/06z2RQddrL — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 3, 2022

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest in the ever-evolving string of Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters and Disney+ television shows, is the first to let the idea of the multiverse truly flourish. After years of the franchise incrementally teasing the idea of the onscreen Avengers crossing over with other universes, Multiverse of Madness ambitiously kicks that door wide open, and it does so in a unique and decisive fashion. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is unpredictable, inventive, and undoubtedly mesmerizing — and the MCU is better off for it."

Here's how Marvel is describing the ride into the Multiverse: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Are you seeing Doctor Strange 2 this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!