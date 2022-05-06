Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Reviews Round-Up: What Did The Critics Think?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has the first wave of critic reviews hitting the Internet today. So, what do people think of the Marvel's big head-first dive into the multiverse? The primary returns seem to be very positive. Clearly, Doctor Strange's sequel presents a first for the MCU. A lot of the reviewers note powerhouse performances by Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez in this one. Another point of emphasis is how much director Sam Raimi's hand is felt in this particular entry.

You can read what critics had to say about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness down below.