Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness First Reactions Surface: "Twisted and Mesmerizing"
The multiverse is finally here. Nearly a year after it officially started to crack open during the events of Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has arrived with its Hollywood premiere. Marvel Studios and Disney aligned the social reaction embargo with the ending of the Hollywood premiere, allowing critics and members of the media to tweet their thoughts immediately after it was over.
As you might suspect from a Marvel Studios premiere, a substantial amount of critics appear to have enjoyed the movie, with many praising its far-reaching plot and dedication to the source material. Some criticisms include the picture's expansive cast and breakneck action pace.
Inventive
#DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness rules. It’s inventive, truly weird, and absolutely a joyride to watch. I didn’t realize how much the MCU needed something like this.
I will have so many more thoughts over at @ComicBook very, very soon. pic.twitter.com/neRFGfhlMG— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) May 3, 2022
Full-On Spectacle
#Doctorstrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness is a FULL-ON SPECTACLE. Sam Raimi weaves an exhilarating story creating a visual experience like no other. Benedict elevates Strange to another level & Elizabeth Olsen delivers a powerful performance thats truly horrifying #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/Zc4lrlbeeY— AJ – The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) May 3, 2022
Twisted and Mesmerizing
#DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness is a FEVER DREAM that only Sam Raimi could tell.
TWISTED, STUNNING & MESMERIZING describe the performances by Cumberbatch, Olsen and the KALEIDOSCOPIC visuals on screen.
Xochitl Gomez will be a crowd favourite. pic.twitter.com/4jKCJdHotK— Shahbaz – The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) May 3, 2022
Fast-Paced Superhero Horror
#DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness is MARVEL AT THEIR BEST. Sam Raimi delivers a fast paced superhero horror with DAZZLING visuals and magical moments fans will remember FOREVER. Cumberbatch & Olsen deliver their strongest MCU performances and Xochitl Gomez is the future. pic.twitter.com/yErRqtnTky— Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) May 3, 2022
Stylistic Buffet
Ultimately wasn't a big fan of #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness, but one thing's for sure: it's a stylistic buffet. Started off rather tame, but it got crazier as it went on. It had some laughs, fun visuals, and an entertaining score. pic.twitter.com/wcJZJfEwvN— Film Poser™️ Josie Marie 🇵🇷 (@TheJosieMarie) May 3, 2022
Brutal and Violent
Just watched #MultiverseOfMadness and it’s a Sam Raimi film through and through. It features some of the most brutal and violent moments we’ve seen in the MCU. The darker elements are blended with silly humor and snippets of horror. It’s a BLAST. #DoctorStrange #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/JFScZyahOQ— Joshua Ryan (@MrMovieGuy86) May 3, 2022
All the Pizzas
This #DoctorStrange film also has a VERY high pizza score – probably the highest of any MCU movie to date. Solid pizza moments in this picture. I’m giving it 5 pizzas 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 pic.twitter.com/kSaVLxXh3J— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 3, 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.