Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness First Reactions Surface: "Twisted and Mesmerizing"

By Adam Barnhardt

The multiverse is finally here. Nearly a year after it officially started to crack open during the events of Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has arrived with its Hollywood premiere. Marvel Studios and Disney aligned the social reaction embargo with the ending of the Hollywood premiere, allowing critics and members of the media to tweet their thoughts immediately after it was over.

As you might suspect from a Marvel Studios premiere, a substantial amount of critics appear to have enjoyed the movie, with many praising its far-reaching plot and dedication to the source material. Some criticisms include the picture's expansive cast and breakneck action pace.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.

Inventive

prevnext

Full-On Spectacle

prevnext

Twisted and Mesmerizing

prevnext

Fast-Paced Superhero Horror

prevnext

Stylistic Buffet

prevnext

Brutal and Violent

prevnext

All the Pizzas

0comments

*****

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

prev
Start the Conversation

of