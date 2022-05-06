Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Childhood Dream Role

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theatres, and it sees Elizabeth Olsen returning as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch for the first time since WandaVision. In honor of the new Marvel film, Olsen recently had a chat with ComicBook.com and talked about Wanda's unexpected journey in the MCU as well as her future hopes for Wanda and White Vision and the one Wanda question she doesn't like to answer. Of course, long before Olsen was the Scarlet Witch, she was known as the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Elizabeth's appearance in The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley episode "The Case of Thorn Mansion" features her onscreen debut at just five years old. We showed Olsen a copy of the VHS tape and asked if she wanted to be a superhero back then. The star revealed that she had other big performance plans.

"No. Not at all. I think I just... I wanted to be, at that time, I thought Frank Sinatra wasn't an old man of a different time. I wanted to play opposite him in a musical. That was my biggest dream as a little girl," Olsen shared.

While the Marvel star hasn't starred in any movie musicals yet, she did play Audrey Williams opposite Tom Hiddleston's Hank Williams in I Saw the Light. She also sings the Rilo Kiley song "Go Ahead" in the film Very Good Girls. Would you like to see Olsen in a musical? Tell us in the comments!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

You can watch our full interview with Elizabeth Olsen at the top of the page.

