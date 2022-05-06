Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Reveals Major Cameos From X-Men and More in New Teaser

✖

We're officially a week out from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the Marvel blockbuster is continuing to give fans a lot to speculate about. The blockbuster film has been heralded as having even more cameos and surprises than the recent Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home — and the newest TV spot for the film seems to showcase just a few of them. The teaser, which you can check out below, showcases a more prominent look at the long-rumored appearance of Charles Xavier / Professor X (Patrick Stewart), complete with a floating chair akin to what he used in X-Men: The Animated Series. Additionally, the teaser seems to showcase the shield used by Peggy Carter / Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), who first appeared in What If...? and whose appearance in the film had also been teased.

This footage provides a surprisingly-spoilery take on what Multiverse of Madness seems to have to offer, which is an interesting choice given how close we are to the film's release. Still, we'll have to wait and see exactly what context these characters have in the film.

"I'll quote the first X-Men movie and say, 'Are you sure you saw what you saw?'," Marvel Studios producer Richie Palmer recently told Empire Magazine. "There are infinite versions of these characters, and just because you may have heard something familiar doesn't mean it's someone you have seen before."

"As you saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, some rumors ended up being true, some did not," Palmer added. "I would love to see Tony again, but some rumours are just rumours. I will say that I love the Illuminati. But if we ever introduce the Illuminati in the future, it might be more MCU-driven and have some more ties to our characters in the MCU, versus just replicating what's in the comics."

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, to restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange. Multiverse of Madness will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

What do you think of the newest teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on May 6th.