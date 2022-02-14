Doctor Strange 2 Poster Includes Captain Carter Easter Egg

The newly-released poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the kind of thing that’s likely to be scrutinized for days. Tons of litlte shards of glass, many of which have reflections of light or objects in them. Some are filled with familiar characters, some with artifacts, and others…well, seemingly a glimpse into that titular multiverse. In one such reflection, you can get a look at Captain Carter’s shield, as it appeared in the animated series What If…?, from which at least one threat in the movie, a dark version of Doctor Strange, also originated.

Atwell originated the role of Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger and played it in Agent Carter, a TV spinoff that aired on ABC. A short film featuring the character, which served as a kind of proof of concept for the series at the time, was recently re-added to Disney+ after being gone for a while.

You can see the shot of her shield below, zoomed in from the theatrical poster released tonight.

Captain Carter, for the uninitated, is Agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), in an alternate timeline where it was she instead of Steve Rogers who got the Super Soldier Serum and went against the Nazis. The character has appeared in the comics (and even has a new series coming soon), as well as in the What If…? series. Showrunners also teased that she will be back for the show’s second season.

“We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley’s] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important,” Marvel’s Brad Winderbaum said. “Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter. We realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure. Obviously, we’re telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas so you never really know who’s going to pop up where and when. It’s very much an anthology, but there’s always opportunity for fun connections to be made”

You can read the official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below.

“The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange…”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives theaters on May 6.

