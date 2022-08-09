Echo Set Photo Reveals Vincent D'Onofrio Kingpin Return

Some new Echo photos showcase Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin on the scene during the series. Atlanta_filming posted the shots with some careful cropping to avoid giving away any plot spoilers. Echo reportedly will host both D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox in Alaqua Cox's limited series. Fans reacted with almost universal applause when that news became public. However, seeing Kingpin in that big white suit will elicit some more excitement around social media. Daredevil: Born Again is one of the most-anticipated series for a lot of MCU fans. Bringing all of that Netflix content back into the fold has been on a lot of viewers' wishlists for literal years. That moment is basically here with both Cox and D'Onofrio popping up in the MCU proper last year. Hype will continue to build with moments like Daredevil making an appearance in She-Hulk a few weeks from now. Check out the photo for yourself down below.

Comicbook.com's Adam Barnhardt spoke to the actor after his appearance as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye. He laid out the timeline for the MCU return as people continuously wonder how these sorts of negotiations take shape. The star explained it all very calmly.

"[I was approached] earlier this year," D'Onofrio explained when asked about returning as Kingpin in the 2021 show. "Kevin called me and of course I said, 'Hell yeah.' I was told from my representatives that he [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] wanted my phone number and he called me directly."My first thought was 'Wow, maybe he's gonna invite me to the MCU,' and that's what he did immediately. He started talking about Hawkeye."

Marvel offered a new synopsis for the Echo series after production was announced. "the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward." Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers."

The show get rolling on Disney+ in mid-2023.

