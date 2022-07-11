Echo Joins Daredevil and Kingpin in New Fan Poster

Echo is currently shooting principal photography, and if recent reports are accurate, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) will be joined by Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) in her self-titled series. While Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the casting, one dedicated Marvel fan has taken it upon themselves to make a teaser poster for the series.

Featuring Lopez in a comic-accurate look, the hero is flanked on either side by Kingpin and Daredevil. Though D'Onofrio's villain looks just as he did in the Daredevil Netflix series, the Man Without Fear can be seen in his darker Shadowland costume.

"It's just so crazy that I'm getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever," Cox previously said of her MCU role. "I don't know why they're giving me this opportunity, but I'm just grateful. I'm excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I'm just so grateful for all of the opportunities I've been given."

She continued, "It's crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I'm so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do."

Disney's synopsis for the series can be found below.

"The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward."

Little else has been revealed about the show, other than the fact it was written by a writer's room led by Marion Dayre. Dayre's also producing alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Brossard, Richie Palmer, and Jason Gavin.

Echo will debut on Disney+ in 2023.

What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!