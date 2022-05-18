Marvel Reveals First Synopsis For Echo Disney+ Series

✖





Echo finally has a synopsis from Marvel Studios. Many weren't expecting any news about the Disney+ series ahead of D23 or San Diego Comic-Con this year. However, the company surprised the fans with a first look at Alaqua Cox in the show on social media. But, later, Marvel also included a short synopsis of the Disney+ project. It seems as though we'll be leaving the skyscrapers and city feel of Hawkeye for something a bit closer to Echo's lineage in the comics. That would make sense as the character basically put a giant target on her back at the end of the MCU show. The Kingpin will be looking for her, providing he didn't meet his end in that alleyway. At any rate, you can expect some new allies to help Echo out when things get rolling on Disney+ next year. She might have a handle on her fighting skills. But, Cox's character has a lot to learn about her family and how she fits in.

Here's what Marvel provided in the latest post, "the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward." Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers."

Cox talked about making her MCU debut in Hawkeye late last year. Kingpin had her in his employ before she stole back her revenge. Clint Barton might be out of the picture for Echo, but she's still got to pick up the pieces after everything that's happened.

"It's just so crazy that I'm getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever," Cox said of her MCU role last year. "I don't know why they're giving me this opportunity, but I'm just grateful. I'm excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I'm just so grateful for all of the opportunities I've been given."

She added, "It's crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I'm so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do."

How excited are you for Echo? Let us know down in the comments!