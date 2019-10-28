Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Kill Bill Halloween Costume

Actress, model, and businesswoman Elizabeth Hurley joined the Deadly Vipers Assassination Squad for Halloween this year. Hurley dressed as Beatrix Kiddo, aka the Bride, aka Black Mamba, the protagonist played by Uma Thurman in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films. Hurley tweeted out photos of herself dressed in a replica of the yellow jumpsuit Beatrix wears in Kill Bill: Volume 1. The costume itself looks accurate, though the weapon seems off. Where Beatrix wielded a Japanese katana, Hurley looks to be toting a saber or a cutlass of some kind. You can take a look at the three photos Hurley shared below.

Hurley is 54 and began her modeling career at 29 as the spokesmodel for Estée Lauder. She’s also modeled for Jordache, Shiatzy Chen, Got Milk?, Patrick Cox, MQ Clothiers of Sweden, Lancel, Monsson, and Blackglama. She’s been the cover model for British Vogue three times. She launched her own beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005. In 2008, she designed a capsule collection of swimsuits for MANGO.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She made her acting debut in 1987’s Aria. Her best-known role is as Vanessa Kensington in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery in 1997 and its 1999 sequel, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. She’s also known for playing the Devil in 2000’s Bedazzled and for her role in the E! original series The Royals. She plays the Marvel Comics villain Morgan le Fey in the upcoming third season of Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu.

“Thrilled to be joining the Marvel Universe to play Morgan le Fey, an iconic @marvel villain and the greatest sorceress of all time, in @marvelsrunaways. Can’t wait to start,” Hurley said on Instagram after Marvel announced her casting.

“I was so excited when they offered me this,” Hurley later said in an interview. “You know, I’ve been a Marvel fan. I’ve played the Devil, so I’ve played bad before. Playing Morgan le Fay, she’s the most powerful enchantress of the Dark Dimension. It’s nice to go back to my evil side.”

Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb said, “Elizabeth Hurley is joining the Marvel Universe and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her portraying one of the most enchanting Marvel characters.”

What do you think of Hurley’s Kill Bill costume? Are you looking forward to the third season of Runaways? Let us know in the comments. Marvel’s Runaways Season 3 debuts on Hulu on December 13, 2019.

Image via David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for OKA