Elizabeth Olsen Says Doing Her Own Stunts in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Was "A Waste of Everyone's Time"

Elizabeth Olsen has played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in many Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. The star made her franchise debut in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier back in 2014 and went on to appear in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Turns out, Olsen did a lot of her own stunts in the Doctor Strange sequel. In fact, she recently told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that it's "ridiculous" that she's done so many of her own stunts in the MCU.

"Your stomach leaves you. It's like, I guess, the joy people get on roller coasters, which I don't get, but people love that feeling," Olsen said when talking about doing her own stunts. "I've definitely recovered from my giddiness. Sometimes I'm just like, 'Okay, how many more of these do you want? I can do this all day' kind of thing. But sometimes I get a little freaked out."

She added, "There is one in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where I had to be dropped from 30 feet up and land. They wanted to drop me pretty quickly so that it looked like it had an impact, but I kept landing like Peter Pan, kind of like fencing? I was like, 'Just use the double. This is so ridiculous – there is a double for a reason. Like, face replace...' They do it all the time. And they used it."

When Will Elizabeth Olsen Return to the MCU?

While there's no official word on when or if we'll be seeing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch again, Olsen did recently tease her return. The obvious choice for her next appearance is Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the upcoming WandaVision spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn. Olsen previously said she wasn't involved with the new Disney+ series, but she changed her tune while talking to Deadline at SXSW.

"I don't know ever how to answer these questions except I don't... I think I'll be back," Olsen said with a laugh. While she could have just been referring to the greater MCU, the question did seem to be specifically about Coven of Chaos, so hopefully, this means we'll be seeing Wanda in Westview once again.

