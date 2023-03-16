Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen Has One Thing on Her Mind for Scarlet Witch Return

Last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave us our first taste of how bad Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) can really be. Scarlet Witch shows how far she's willing to go to bring her children into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that includes killing and stealing a teenage girl's superpowers. By the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange finally takes down the Scarlet Witch, leading the audience to believe that she had perished in the final battle. Marvel Studios will more than likely be bringing the character back, as she is a fan favorite and Olsen wants her to come back as well. During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Olsen revealed that she has one thing on her mind for the Scarlet Witch's return.

"We can do anything with her now! I feel like we've done so much," Olsen said. "Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there's a lot more humor to be had with her. She's often the emotion of a story, and I'm curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption."

What is the Most Recent Marvel Studios Project to Get Released?

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

