Marvel Star Elizabeth Olsen Teases Scarlet Witch Return

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen teased that her character could return at a recent convention appearance. Speaking at Comfest Con 2023, a fan asked her what she would like from another Scarlet Witch appearance. In a video captured by a fan named Jacqui on Instagram Live, Olsen said that she wasn't at liberty to reveal her biggest wishes because Marvel brass listens to the actors' suggestions. (H/t Agents of Fandom for snagging the video.) So, while that is an interesting tidbit on its own. A lot of people will have their eyebrows raised by her even mentioning spoilers here.

The Marvel actress has been out of the spotlight in this franchise after her "demise" in Doctor Strange's last movie. But, a lot of fans refuse to believe that Wanda is really gone. (Even Kevin Feige can't help teasing that the Scarlet Witch was never seen deceased on-screen.) It feels like the eventual reunion with the audience and her boys will be too hard to pass up.

Elizabeth Olsen teased her return as #ScarletWitch in the #MCU during a Q&A session at Comfest Con 2023 👀pic.twitter.com/sVKsbw7gil — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) February 24, 2023

"Well, honestly, if I were to tell you exactly what I would want, I think I would be spoiling something," Olsen revealed. "Because, Kevin Feige genuinely asks us what we want to do with the character. Then, he does it. So, I think what I… I don't know if I can share. I just want to come back."

What Would A Scarlet Witch Return Look Like?

Not too long ago, the Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness star spoke to Variety about her hopes and dreams for Wanda Maximoff. Interestingly, Kevin Feige was sitting right next to her during that conversation. She did say something similar to what that crowd head at Comfest Con. In essence, if Scarlet Witch is going to make a return, it would be nice for her to be able to redeem herself in some way after endangering the entire multiverse during her quest to reunite her family. However, for the time being, there are still weekly threads about what really happened as Mount Wundagore seemed to crumble.

"Wanda is heading, hopefully, towards some sort of redemption. I don't think any of these characters are ever really gone. Especially the you introduce the Multiverse to multiply all of our bodies and other universes. Something that playing Wanda has taught me over how many years is how many things and opportunities you can do with one character. Kind of breaks a feeling of limitations to be with a character for so long and continue to change the narrative of how this character is used to tell story. That kind of opens up how you think about how we can approach character and storytelling in challenging ways, hopefully."

