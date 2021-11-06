Eternals: Lizzo Reacts to “Juice” Being Featured in a Marvel Movie, Reveals Her Dream Cameo

It’s another joyous day on Lizzo’s Internet! The singer recently had everyone talking when she dressed up as Grogu AKA Baby Yoda for Halloween, and she often posts about her love for Chris Evans AKA Captain America. In fact, Lizzo leveled up as a Marvel fan this week when she made an appearance of sorts in the newest MCU movie, Eternals. Her hit song “Juice” is featured in the film, which prompted some great tweets from the star.

“You exist in the MCU because they played Juice in Eternals :),” @nashequenched tweeted. “SCREAMING I want my on screen cameo,” Lizzo replied with a pleading face emoji. “omg what would your super power be,” @nashequenched asked. “Ima do a PSA w Captain Steve Rogers👀,” the singer replied. You can check out the posts below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

SCREAMING I want my on screen cameo 🥺 https://t.co/U4sVxbk06J — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) November 5, 2021

Ima do a PSA w Captain Steve Rogers👀 https://t.co/D4fS2AqROd — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) November 5, 2021

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has expressed interest in sharing the screen with Chris Evans. It was announced last month that Warner Bros. has plans to remake The Bodyguard, the beloved romantic drama from 1992 that starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. There’s currently no word on who will be starring in the upcoming film, but Lizzo took to the Internet to suggest her and Evans.

Lizzo originally got connected to Evans back in April when she outed herself in a TikTok video for sending a bunch of drunk DMs to the Marvel star, confessing her love for him. She captioned that TikTok video with “Don’t drink and DM.” However, Evans responded to her confession with an adorable reply. “No shame in a drunk DM,” he wrote with face-blowing-a-kiss emoji. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.”

In a follow-up TikTok, Lizzo jokingly claimed that she was pregnant with Evans’ baby. “This is something I’ve really been trying to keep personal and private. Just between me and the father of my child. But since we’re airing out all of the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America.”

As for Eternals, the new movie was helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao and stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Would you like to see Lizzo make a Marvel cameo? Tell us in the comments!

Eternals is now playing in theaters.