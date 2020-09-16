WandaVision Star Kat Dennings Points Out Photo Leak Double Standards After Chris Evans Incident

✖

Marvel fans got a bit of a shock over the weekend when Captain America star Chris Evans accidentally posted some NSFW photos on his Instagram story. The post was quickly deleted, but it became the top trending topic on Twitter on Saturday. However, most of the Internet jumped to Evans' defense. The actor's fans began spreading lots of wholesome content in order to drown out the nude photos and encouraged others to do the same. While this was obviously the correct reaction to this sort of blunder, some folks have pointed out that famous women have not been granted the same respect. Kat Dennings, who will soon be reprising her role as Darcy Lewis from Thor and Thor: The Dark World in WandaVision, took to Twitter this week to point out the double standards.

"The public respect for Chris Evans’ privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens?," Dennings wrote. The post quickly went viral, and currently has over 217k likes. You can view the tweet below:

The public respect for Chris Evans’ privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens? — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 13, 2020

Dennings was not the only person to express this sentiment. Tons of women have pointed out the double standard, even comparing the Internet's reaction to different Marvel stars. "Would’ve been nice to have seen the same level of outpouring of sympathy for Black Widow when her nudes got leaked by someone who hacked her phone as we’ve seen for Captain America when he accidentally leaked his own nude," @OhNoSheTwitnt wrote.

Hopefully, the support for Evans has set a new precedent, and leaked photos of this nature will no longer to lead to the shaming of women.

Yesterday, Evans finally commented on the incident, saying: "Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned," he on the Tamron Hall show. "You know, things happen. It's embarrassing but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice."

