Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo After Drunk DMs

Music star Lizzo raised Marvel fans' collective eyebrows on Saturday after she went on TikTok to confess that she had been sending Chris Evans some drunken DMs. LIzzo posted the confession as a cautionary tale for fans and other celebrities to "Don't drink and DM." But now that message may get a little bit muddled since Chris Evans has responded Lizzo! The singer posted to TikTok again on Sunday, letting fans know that Chris Evans had responded with a supportive message: "No shame in a drunk DM [face-blowing-a-kiss emoji] god knows I've done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji]."

If you don't know the little joke that Chris Evans slipped in there on Lizzo's behalf: the former Captain America had his own bit of controversy when he unknowingly leaked something personal to the digital masses. Last September, Evans was showcasing some photos from his phone on Instagram Stories and inadvertently let the world see some very NSFW images of himself. The actor was mortified, even though his many fans (and even some big-name co-stars) came to his defense. All in all, Chris Evans knows better than most that you have to be careful as a celebrity whenever you're messing around on digital media.

Lizzo and Chris Evans have had a saga of online flirtation that's been simmering for over a year now. Evans posted a video praising a young kid who was dancing to one of Lizzo's songs ("Juice") back in 2019 - a post that went viral with fans of both the singer and the actor. Seeing Chris Evans praise her music then illicited a response from Lizzo, who posted the extremely calm and composed response of "Wow marry me".

Chris Evans has the next phase of his career all lined up to go, once Hollywood is back in swing after the COVID-19 pandemic. He has a remake of Little Shop of Horrors waiting at Warner Bros, and was recently shooting the Russo Bros. movie The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thorton, and Alfre Woodard. That film will see Evans in the villain role, as a CIA operative hunting down his former ally in the agency (Gosling). That film could turn into a potential franchise if things go well.

...Of course, what fans really want to know is when Chris Evans will show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again. That hope got sparked in early 2021 when a rumor circulated that Evans was headed back to the MCU - but Kevin Feige later debunked it. That still isn't stopping fans from hoping and believing that Evans will show up as Stever Rogers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's finale.