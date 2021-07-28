Lizzo Hilariously Claims She's Pregnant With Chris Evans' Child, Jokes About Having Little America

Lizzo has been keeping a torch lit for former Captain America star Chris Evans for a while now, and sharing her passionate feelings with fans all over social media. In her latest update to the love affair with Evans, Lizzo jokingly claims that she is pregnant with Chris Evans' baby, who she says will be 'Little America.' In one of her recent TikTok posts, Lizzo says, "This is something I've really been trying to keep personal and private. Just between me and the father of my child. But since we're airing out all of the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America."

Lizzo took the hilarious step of adding the track "Captain America" from the Captain America: The First Avenger soundtrack to the video, making this an epic faux-baby reveal worthy of Marvel.

Lizzo got connected to Chris Evans back in April, when the music star outed herself in a TikTok video for sending a bunch of drunk DMs to Chris Evans, confessing her love for the Avengers star. Lizzo captioned that TikTok video with the PSA that people "Don't drink and DM"; however, Chris Evans responded to that embarrassing confession from Lizzo with the truly heroic response that there's "No shame in a drunk DM [face-blowing-a-kiss emoji] god knows I've done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji]."

Evans was of course referring to his own scandal, in which he posted a social media story of himself with his cell phone, inadvertently revealing some NSFW images of himself, in his photo gallery. Evans was horribly embarrassed (and even shamed by a few) before his many fans and big-name co-stars came to his defense.

While Chris Evans may not really be becoming a daddy, the actor has a remake of Little Shop of Horrors in the works at Warner Bros.; he also shot the Russo Bros. movie (and potential franchise-starter) The Gray Man at Netflix, co-starring Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thorton, and Alfre Woodard. In The Gray Man Evans stars as a CIA operative hunting down his former ally in the agency (Gosling).