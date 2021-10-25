Marvel’s Eternals Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Marvel’s Eternals had its Hollywood premiere last week, and early reactions to the film were favorable, pointing out the distinctive visuals of the film’s Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao. However, the review embargo for the movie broke on Sunday, revealing that it may become one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most divisive entries. Critics have differing views of the film’s large — perhaps too large — cast and the friction between Zhao’s signature style and the expectations of directing a Marvel Studios film. Rotten Tomatoes aggregates the reviews, and at the time of writing, Eternals has a 71% fresh rating from 41 reviews.

That number is enough for the film to be “certified fresh” once it reaches the required number of reviews. Still, its score will likely fluctuate as more reviews come in ahead of the film’s November-wide release, but it is lower than previous Marvel Studios releases this year. Black Widow , while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings .

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jamie Jirak reviewed .

“Eternals will likely be one of the more divisive films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Jirak writes. “The strong characters and visuals will be enough for some fans to consider it one of the best of the franchise while others will find its messy plot and extended runtime a hard pill to swallow. No matter how you feel about Eternals, there’s no denying Phase Four is off to an exciting start.”

According to Marvel Studios’ synopsis for the film, “Marvel Studios’ Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.”

Zhao directs Eternals based on a screenplay she co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. The film stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.



What do you think of the reviews for Eternals? Are you still excited to see the movie? Let us know in the comments. Eternals opens in theaters on November 5th.