Marvel’s Eternals First Reactions Praise Visual Uniqueness of Film

On Monday, Marvel Studios held Eternals’ premiere screening in Los Angeles. A select group of press, critics, and fans got to see the movie more than two weeks ahead of its theatrical release and now they’re sharing their reactions to the movie online (and, in some cases, spoiling the post-credits scene). Many of these reactions are about the distinct visual style that Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao brought the film, helping it stand out from the rest of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to offer. We’ve collected some of those reactions here. Keep reading below to see the first reactions to Marvel’s Eternals.
Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.
Eternals‘ ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena.
