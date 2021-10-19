Marvel’s Eternals First Reactions Praise Visual Uniqueness of Film

On Monday, Marvel Studios held Eternals’ premiere screening in Los Angeles. A select group of press, critics, and fans got to see the movie more than two weeks ahead of its theatrical release and now they’re sharing their reactions to the movie online (and, in some cases, spoiling the post-credits scene). Many of these reactions are about the distinct visual style that Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao brought the film, helping it stand out from the rest of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to offer. We’ve collected some of those reactions here. Keep reading below to see the first reactions to Marvel’s Eternals.

Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.



Eternals‘ ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

A Whole Lot Of Movie

#Eternals is a whole lot of movie.



It’s shot with a massive scope, looking visually different (and more intimate) than anything else Marvel. It has laughs, great surprises, and heart to go with the gigantic, crowded story it unpacks.



Chloé Zhao has a really unique visual stamp. pic.twitter.com/hSMtwRlabv — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 19, 2021

Breaks New Ground

#Eternals breaks new ground for the MCU and not in all the ways you’re expecting. Alternating between beautiful and baffling, epic and intimate, it’s a movie of huge ideas, where the sentiment often matters more than anything going on in the story. I can’t wait to see it again.🪐 pic.twitter.com/KE6oHlU8xI — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 19, 2021

Fell in Love

I fell in love with #Eternals tonight.



It's a beautiful translation of the original Jack Kirby comic concepts and it lets us sit with characters and their emotions maybe more than any other MCU film.



It's truly epic. It's really gorgeous. Its trailers haven't done it justice. pic.twitter.com/OpyXaBM6sa — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) October 19, 2021

Stunningly Gorgeous

#Eternals is a stunningly gorgeous movie that further cements #ChloeZhao as a visually enthralling filmmaker.



BUT there’s a coldness or distance here with a lack of organic chemistry between these characters as a team that left me unmoved by it all.



Seeing it again tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/GtT4wUcnr3 — John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) October 19, 2021

Did Not Disappoint

#Eternals was one of my most anitcapted movies of the year and I’m happy to report that it did not disappoint at all. Chloé Zhao takes you on a thrilling and emotional journey. The visuals are incredible and the cast absolutely kills it. The cosmic side of the MCU is expanding🔥 pic.twitter.com/fvqOtuAuxb — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) October 19, 2021

A Lot of Fun

#Eternals is a lil overstuffed but once it gets going it’s a ton of fun. @kumailn absolutely steals the show but all the characters were the highlight for me. pic.twitter.com/03vZyE1hyC — Rachel Heine ✨ (@RachelHeine) October 19, 2021

Epic

#Eternals is one of Marvel’s most ambitious films. Epic in scope, lavishly shot, and totally unapologetic about how much lore it dumps on you.



Terrific cast, great direction, and delightfully comic book-y. Def not for everyone, but these are Jack Kirby’s space gods done right. pic.twitter.com/fsuexvcTwY — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) October 19, 2021

Beautifully Shot

My favorite part of Marvel movies is how they consistently manage to find new ways to tell their stories. #eternals is beautifully shot & looks very different than previous MCU films. Story surprised me with some of the twists & turns. The 2 after the credits scenes are 👏👍🔥 pic.twitter.com/XUgxkBngeX — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2021

Vision and Style

#Eternals is the most different entry in the MCU filmography. The film focuses more on relationships between the characters rather than action scenes which is refreshing. Chloe Zhao’s vision and style really comes through. — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) October 19, 2021

