Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Recruited His Mom To Help With Premiere Outfit

Eternals is finally hitting theaters in a couple of weeks and had its big world premiere on Monday. The movie has a huge, star-studded cast filled with Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers. One such actor is Kumail Nanjiani, who is playing Eternal and Bollywood star, Kingo. During the big premiere, Nanjiani donned a traditional Pakistani Sherwani, which was designed by Umar Sayeed. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nanjiani explained why it was important for him to be dressed by a Pakistani designer and revealed that his mother helped him find Sayeed.

“I wanted to wear a Sherwani because 1. They look awesome and 2. My costume in the film always reminded me of Sherwanis. And I wanted to use a designer in Pakistan, not just a Pakistani designer in the U.S. So I called my mom, she gave me names of three amazing designers in Pakistan,” Nanjiani revealed. Nanjiani and his stylist, Jeanne Yang, then connected with the House of Umar Sayeed, who is based in Karachi, via Instagram. “I DM’d them,” Yang shared.

“I wanted the colors to be similar to my costume colors, and purple and gold are a beautiful combination. The paisley pattern is very traditional as well,” Nanjiani added. Yang continued, “They hand-beaded this beautiful paisley pattern in the front and they did this beautiful pattern on the back with gold thread. They made it to his exact measurements. We only had to do a few minor adjustments … It was wonderful for Kumail to have this gorgeous handmade piece for this special event, his first Marvel film. It’s really nice that he’s able to wear something that is a traditional piece of wardrobe. I love that he has an appreciation for where he comes from.” You can check out a photo of Nanjiani’s premiere look below:

In addition to Nanjiani, Eternals is set to star Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, and Salma Hayek as Ajak. In the film, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years reunites to battle the evil Deviants.

Eternals is scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th