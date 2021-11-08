Eternals: Marvel Releases New Dane Whitman Poster

Weeks after the ten main characters in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals received their own individual character posters, Marvel Studios has finally gifted one to Dane Whitman. Despite Whitman only appearing in a handful of scenes throughout the movie, the character is now immortalized in a promotional character poster that’s making the rounds online.

As you know by now, there’s a tease as the character’s future, but Harington himself says it’s still unknown if Whitman will return.

“It’s the first time Marvel have spoken to me about any character,” Harington previously told ComicBook.com.

He added, “And this character, obviously there’s a lot you can read on the internet about who he is or what his background is. As far as this movie goes, he’s a human who’s in love with Sersi and represents humanity. You know, as far as any future goes, I can’t really comment on that, but I don’t think there’s any… I actually think there’s quite a big difference between him and Jon Snow. There’s not a lot of similarity there, which if there had been too much, I probably wouldn’t have been interested.”

As for what he’d prefer, the Game of Thrones alumnus said he’d love to don the character’s iconic brown bomber jacket. “I’m ready to rock any outfit,” Harington said. “Whatever you want to put me in, you put me in.”

Eternals is now in theaters while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available for Disney+ subscribers to stream on November 12th.

