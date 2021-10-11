Eternals: 10 New Character Posters Showcase Marvel’s Secret Superheroes

A new team of immortal heroes steps out of the shadows in character posters for Marvel’s Eternals. The epic story, spanning thousands of years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reveals the humankind-loving Sersi (Gemma Chan), the all-powerful Ikaris (Richard Madden), the cosmic-powered Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), intelligent inventor Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), super-fast superhero Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), the young old-soul Sprite (Lia McHugh), the powerful Gilgamesh (Don Lee), aloof loner Druig (Barry Keoghan), the fierce warrior Thena (Angelina Jolie), and their spiritual leader Ajak (Salma Hayek). Get a look at Marvel’s newest superheroes in the gallery below.

According to Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, “The impact that Eternals will have on the MCU will be nothing less than redefining the cinematic universe.”

Directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), the latest from the Black Widow and Shang-Chi studio sees the group of hidden heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against an ancient enemy: The Deviants. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the new movie opens only in theaters on November 5.

Gemma Chan as Sersi

Richard Madden as Ikaris

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos

Lia McHugh as Sprite

Barry Keoghan as Druig

Don Lee as Gilgamesh

Angelina Jolie as Thena

Salma Hayek as Ajak