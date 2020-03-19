Evangeline Lilly Won’t Self-Quarantine, Going on With Business as Usual

While much of the country (and world) are exercising a self-quarantine strategy as a means to slow down the spreading of the novel coronavirus, Ant-Man and The Wasp star Evangeline Lilly is going about her day without a fear of the new infection impacting her or those around her. Lilly went on Instagram to share a photo of her morning tea with a caption which has been met with controversy. “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp,” Lilly said in the Instagram post. “They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing.”

At a time when many are urging others to stay home as a means to prevent the spread of this disease, Lilly’s sentiments are being met with major questions from her avid fanbase. “Can’t believe what I’ve just read in your caption,” user jefferic wrote in respose. “Please don’t ignore how coronavirus has been done in Asia and Europe so far. I strongly recommend celebrities shouldn’t spread such information to imply that the pandemic is nothing but some election tricks. America is not the only one country in the world that matters, and currently you’re not doing well in terms of containing the virus.”

In some cases, Lilly’s sentiments are getting supported by her followers. “I absolutely love you as a person,” monica992011 wrote. “People made it so easy for the government to control their lives!! I agree, it’s respiratory flu!!! And there’s something every election to keep Americans distracted from things that are really going on!!”

See Lilly’s post on Instagram and scroll through the chaos in the comment section at your own will via the post below.

Lilly is known well to ComicBook Nation for her role as Hope van Dyne, aka The Wasp, in the Ant-Man and The Wasp and Avengers films. Prior to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress broke out with roles in The Hobbit trilogy and on the hit ABC series LOST as Kate Austen.

