The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Photos Reveal Anthony Mackie

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will go beyond the silver screen, extending to the newly launched Disney+ streaming service with a spate of new original series featuring new and established characters. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, many fans are curious to see what’s next for the shield as the Falcon was chosen to continue the legacy of Captain America. But Sam Wilson will be joined by Bucky Barnes in the upcoming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And now we have our first look at Sam’s next adventure for Marvel Studios.

New set photos from the production of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier show actor Anthony Mackie filming scenes as Sam Wilson, though he’s not in his superhero costume. Check out the images below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Primeiras fotos de Anthony Mackie no set de “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” 📸: @statice1213 & justbeachy4stacy/IG pic.twitter.com/BGyQK1Dn4C — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) November 20, 2019

Fans caught a glimpse of the new costume in the Marvel Studios special that was released on Disney+ last week, which is an updated and more comic-inspired take on his Falcon outfit. It’s unclear if Falcon will end the series looking more like Captain America, though that honor seems to be going to the government-sanctioned US Agent for now.

Mackie spoke about continuing the legacy of Captain America for Marvel Studios, calling it an emotional experience during an interview with Deadline.

“You know what, to be honest, it’s very emotional,” Mackie mused. “I’ve been in the business for 20 years and I’ve been fortunate to do some amazing stuff and work with amazing people. For me, to be a Black man in 2019 and be given the helm of Captain America with the history of Black men in this country is a monumental step, not only in entertainment, but also in my life. It’s been extremely emotional. Look, my grandfather was a sharecropper, you know what I mean? There’s a lot of history and pain and triumph and joy that comes along with me being Captain America.”

Fans are wondering if the original Captain America will appear in the series, though there aren’t currently plans for Chris Evans to return to the MCU. But Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan teased that anything is possible in this franchise.

“You never really know if ‘goodbye’ in the MCU is goodbye. It never really feels like it. It takes time to kind of [process]. But it’s strange,” Stan said at Fandemic Tour Houston. “I mean, we’ll see. It will never be… Captain America will never be the same without Chris Evans, it just won’t. I mean, that’s just the truth. It doesn’t mean that Captain America is over, it just means that particular situation will never be the same.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2021.