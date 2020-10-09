Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Celebrates Becoming McDonald's Happy Meal Toy

✖

By the time Black Widow comes out next year, it will have been nearly two years since the release of a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Thankfully, some new Marvel content is coming soon to Disney+ with WandaVision set to be the first on the line-up followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This week, McDonald's released a new set of Marvel Studios Heroes toys, including a Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, Vision, Falcon/Sam Wilson, and Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes in honor of the new shows. They're also joined by Groot, Hulkbuster, Wasp, Hulk, and Black Widow. Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky in the MCU, took to Instagram this week to celebrate his new toy.

“We made it. @AnthonyMackie and I are in a Happy Meal,” Stan wrote on his Instagram Stories. You can check out a screenshot of his post below:

Production for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was halted earlier this spring when the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States. Filming has since restarted in Atlanta, Georgia, but that delay was large enough to push the debut of the series back to 2021. WandaVision will now be the first Marvel Studios TV series to arrive on Disney+.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place in the MCU and follows the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after Captain America retires at the end of Avengers: Endgame. According to Mackie, the series will feel like a six-hour Marvel Studios movie rather than a traditional TV project.

"We were in Europe, and everything got crazy in Europe first," Mackie said. "So they shut us down two weeks before the U.S. shutdown. It was really amazing just because I feel like we're the first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints. And that was always my [experience], 'It's Marvel, we could shoot forever.' And they're like, 'Nah.' So it was a very different experience from the rest of the movies. But at the same time, it was a lot of fun."

In addition to Stan and Mackie, the Disney+ series will also star Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Agent 13 and Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent.

Are you excited for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to arrive on Disney+ next year? Do you plan on collecting any or all of McDonald's Marvel Studios toys? Tell us in the comments!