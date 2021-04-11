Falcon and the Winter Soldier Stunt Actors Reveal BTS Look at Epic Showdown

✖

One of the best things about social media is all of the fun behind-the-scenes content cast and crew members share from our favorite shows and movies. These days, there are few things we are enjoying more than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and we're always grateful for a little bts. We have seen some cool stuff come out of Dave Macomber's Instagram, who has served as a fight coordinator and stunt coordinator on the series. He's shared some cool videos in the past, and his latest post features a behind-the-scenes look at the epic freeway fight from the show's second episode.

"What a great team. What a beast this sequence was. Huge congrats to everyone involved here, who fought on low trucks, high trucks, and legit moving on the freeway trucks: @aarontoney @johnninja @jeaton_ @hannahscottstunt @91divad @jenel_stunts @vanessacater @jawed91119 @fightsauce @benaycrigg @caz41687 @lloydsfault @angela_lynn_stunts @joakawui @nicolasbosc, massive help from @dargan_fire. Giant props to @shanehabb and of course our friggin amazing wire team headed by @michael_hugghins (who even flew my fat ass around). Big thank you to @stuntsurfer. #thefalconandthewintersoldier #stuntcoordinator #fightcoordinator," Macomber wrote. You can check out his post below:

Kari Skogland, who directed every episode of the series, recently spoke with ComicBook.com and broke down some of the show's action.

"Well, in the case of the flight I did a lot of studying of what's on the Internet in terms of the various action groups that jump out of planes or parachutes or, you know, the GoPro kind of world that is, I think, very experiential. So I wanted us to feel like we were with [Falcon]," Skogland shared. "And so as compared to being, you know, looking at him I wanted to feel like we were flying right lockstep with him. And that's what those cameras and that aesthetic has taught us. I guess we've evolved with understanding that that's what it is. So it's a particular aesthetic though. And so it was tricky to put that on all our guys jumping out of planes in squirrel suits and such. But we had an amazing team."

She added, "In terms of all of the hand-to-hand combat or on the ground, it was all to be as real as possible. So, obviously, everything's quite choreographed for safety reasons and such, and we pushed the envelope, but... And we are dealing, you know, with, in some cases, super soldiers and in some cases, you know, with Bucky and all that. But it was to be as real and grounded as possible. That was the goal. So scrappier, you know, and it shouldn't feel, it should feel unexpected."

