The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows Stunt People in Action

The first three episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+ and they've given fans a glimpse at what Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) have been up to since the events of Avengers: Endgame as well as Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) since the events of Captain America: Civil War. The show is a familiar return to the classic Marvel Cinematic Universe formula after the wild ride of WandaVision, and fans are enjoying seeing some good, old-fashioned action again. In fact, some of the show's stunt people have been sharing cool videos on social media.

"Want to see a stunt room geek out? Put them in the same room with GOAT @georgesstpierre, one of the nicest guys I’ve ever had the chance to work with. Working through the fight with the insanely talented @aarontoney under the guidance of his super stunt double, @dargan_fire. Thank goodness for this awesome stunt team, and @stuntsurfer for the opportunity," Dave Macomber tweeted. You can check out his video in the Instagram post below:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's director, Kari Skogland, recently spoke with ComicBook.com and broke down some of the show's action.

"Well, in the case of the flight I did a lot of studying of what's on the Internet in terms of the various action groups that jump out of planes or parachutes or, you know, the GoPro kind of world that is, I think, very experiential. So I wanted us to feel like we were with [Falcon]," Skogland shared. "And so as compared to being, you know, looking at him I wanted to feel like we were flying right lockstep with him. And that's what those cameras and that aesthetic has taught us. I guess we've evolved with understanding that that's what it is. So it's a particular aesthetic though. And so it was tricky to put that on all our guys jumping out of planes in squirrel suits and such. But we had an amazing team."

She added, "In terms of all of the hand-to-hand combat or on the ground, it was all to be as real as possible. So, obviously, everything's quite choreographed for safety reasons and such, and we pushed the envelope, but... And we are dealing, you know, with, in some cases, super soldiers and in some cases, you know, with Bucky and all that. But it was to be as real and grounded as possible. That was the goal. So scrappier, you know, and it shouldn't feel, it should feel unexpected."

