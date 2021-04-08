The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan “Skydiving”

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is already halfway through, but the last few weeks have seen a whole lot of fun from the show's cast. Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier) has shared some exciting behind-the-scenes content to Instagram and his latest post is no exception. The actor took to the social media site to share a hilarious video of Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon) and himself jumping out of an airplane. While Mackie shouts "YOLO" on his jump, Stan just lets out a bonkers scream.

"Jumping into this weekend like... The @FalconAndWinterSoldier, out every Friday. #ZemoWearsCologne," Stan wrote. You can check out the video in the post below:

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Stan talked about the show's title and insisted he's fine with Mackie's Falcon getting top billing. "Y'know, first of all, I've already had my name in a title of a movie," Stan explained, referring to Captain America: The Winter Soldier. "Arguably, Falcon, we haven't really ever learned his backstory -- period." Stan continued, "So, in a way, I feel like [The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV show] really should be about the Falcon."

In another recent interview, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, shared when he realized Sam and Bucky were the future of the MCU.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise. In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

