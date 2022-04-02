Falcon and Winter Soldier Star Reacts to Disney+ Censorship Glitch

One of the actors from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reacted to the Disney+ censorship glitch. Earlier in the week, MCU fans noticed that Olli Haaskivi didn’t have that blood in his mouth after running afoul of Baron Zemo. The actor played Dr. Nagel in “The Power Broker” and couldn’t resist reacting on Instagram Stories. He posted a side-by-side comparison and joked that he was delighted to see his face plastered all over social media. However, the glitch didn’t just affect his portion of the episode. Another one of the mercenaries who confronted Sam Wilson and Bucky got their shoulder pierced by a pipe, and that was removed. However, Disney has clarified that it was a glitch between different versions of the episode. It’s being corrected so the series can be streamed in its natural state. However, the curiosity surrounding these digital edits will endure for some time.

Haaskivi joked, “Glad to know that these gorgeous photos of me has lot of traction on the Internet today. (Yes, I am available for modeling gigs, don’t all DM me at once PLEASE)”

This all comes after Disney implemented parental controls for Disney+. The DefendersVerse shows like Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and The Punisher made their way to the service recently. Due to their TV-MA ratings, the company opted to implement age-gating to help families make decisions for themselves when it came to these shows and more.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” explained Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

Disney describes the Captain America series down below: “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer.”

