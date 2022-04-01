New Analysis Reveals Loki As Most Watched Marvel Series On Disney+

Marvel Studios’ Loki is officially the most watched Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+. At least, according to analysis from The Hollywood Reporter. The analysis revealed that the series clocked in at 5.23 billion minutes watched on the streaming service, with WandaVision coming in second place at 4.8 billion minutes watched.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye came in at third and fourth place with 4.15 billion minutes watched and 3.45 billion minutes watched respectively. The Mandalorian remained king of the streaming service with the Star Wars series clocking a whooping 14.5 billion minutes watched if you combine both seasons. The Book of Boba Fett didn’t do as well as its predecessor, but the series had 4.4 billion minutes watched. If these numbers are accurate, then one thing is for certain: Disney+ is crushing the streaming grounds.

Loki is the only live-action Marvel Studios and Disney+ series that has been picked up for a second season. The second season of the series may be a little different because its being helmed by Moon Knight directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, with Kate Herron not returning to the series. Benson and Moorhead recently had a chat with ComicBook.com where they revealed why they took on the second season of Loki and what they’ll bring to the series.



“I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it’s actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there’s just no reason to do it if it’s not going to be something new and fresh,” Moorhead said. “It’s funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt the unexpected. Like from Moon Knight and especially because Moon Knight is a character where nobody knows almost anything about him, yet. Soon to be changed, right? And so our gloves are off and we get to kind of do whatever we want. And everybody at Marvel and ourselves gets really excited when we are presented with the unexpected. We also of course, hope that people watching feel the same way and we’re gonna bring all that to Loki.”



Loki is rumored to appear next in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The studio describes the film as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.” The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters May 6, 2022.