The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Disney+ Censoring was Caused By a Glitch

On Tuesday afternoon, an eagle-eyed fan noticed that the Madripoor episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was updated to censor blood and gore on Disney+. The episode wasn’t the most violent of the series, but it seems like it was the only one given a more family-friendly update. But it turns out that it was actually a glitch from behind-the-scenes of the streaming service. The Hollywood Reporter’s Ryan Parker revealed on Twitter that the censoring was a glitch and that the episode would be changed back to its original version immediately.

“Eagle-eyed fans were right, an episode of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘ had been altered on Disney+,” Parker explained on Twitter. “I hear from a reliable source it was a software control issue and the wrong file was recently published accidentally. It’s being corrected immediately.”

Disney is known for its good clean fun so fans of the series were worried that the glitch would mean less blood and violence for future Marvel Studios series on the streamer. Funnily enough, the change comes after the studio added the more mature Defenders line-up of shows and a parental control function. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released a year ago, so it’s pretty weird that it would take them a year to censor the series.



During the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson takes over the mantle of Captain America and is going to headline his own Captain America solo film. Sam Wilson started the series not wanting to have anything to do with the shield and slowly realized that he was definitely the man for the job. Wilson’s Captain America will likely be very different than Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers and a certain Marvel Studios producer thinks that would be fun to see unfold. During a recent appearance on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore reveals what’s next for Sam Wilson/Captain America.



“I think, he’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing,” Marvel producer Nate Moore previously said on. “Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, ‘I’m new Captain America.’ What happens next? I think is fascinating because he’s a guy. He’s a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we’re going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I’m going to argue it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.”



All episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+.



