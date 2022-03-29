Disney+ Censors Blood and Violence From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode

Despite adding content rated TV-MA earlier this month, Disney+ has started to censor and remove some of the content it previously aired. Tuesday afternoon, Marvel fans began to notice certain moments in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have been edited to reflect a more family-friendly result. Two instances have been identified so far, probably a pair of the show’s gnarliest of moments.

The biggest change comes when Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) throws a pipe through the shoulder of one of the Power Broker’s henchmen on Madripoor. When the show first aired, the pipe went through the henchman’s shoulder. Now, it’s been edited to bounce off. The other change comes after Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) killed the scientist in charge of replicating the serum. While the initial episode showed blood splattered across the scientist’s face, that has since been removed.

Disney+ has edited scenes in #FalconAndWinterSoldier to censor violence & blood! More photos & details: https://t.co/ZymWwFN78v pic.twitter.com/K7ahLfsSqT — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) March 29, 2022

Interestingly enough, Disney+ made sure to introduce new parent controls when it decided to become the home for the DefendersVerse series of shows, each rated TV-MA.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

To date, Disney+ or Marvel Studios have yet to censor any of the Defenders shows.

