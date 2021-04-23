Falcon and Winter Soldier Finale Has Some Major Character Deaths

✖

A lot of people didn’t make it out of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alive. *Spoilers for Episode 6 of the Disney+ series ahead.* The Flag Smashers were the primary antagonists of the story, and their leader died in the final chapter of this story. Erin Kellyman played Karli Morgenthau and her ending was pretty sad. Over the course of the finale, she ends up killed by Sharon Carter in a bit to keep the Power Broker’s identity a secret. In addition, all the other Super Soldier members of her unit get killed by either Sharon or Baron Zemo’s butler. So, there are a ton of casualties left in the way of this last entry. I would be remiss in not mentioning Georges St-Pierre’s Batroc the Leaper also getting killed in the bowels of New York City as well. It feels like the creative team tried to have the heroes not be as deadly, but people still died before things wrapped up.

Before the finale got going, Kellyman talked about how emotional the finale was going to be. “Hello everyone, I’m Erin Kellyman, and I play Karli Mortgenthau in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Which is streaming this Friday! The finale is finally here. And, you guys, you’re not ready. You’re really not ready. It’s gonna be so good, and I had such an amazing time filming it! Honestly, I feel like I really underestimated the size of this whole thing from filming to now, like I’ve had so much love off you guys,” she revealed. “So, thank you so much for that. I can’t put into words how much this means to me. So, thank you, I feel so blessed to be a part of this. Yeah, you really need to tune in this Friday.”

Previous comments to TV Line also cemented her motivations as the leader of the Flag Smashers. “She thinks that she’s fighting for the people that go unheard and unseen, the displaced people, so she’s against what he’s fighting for,” she explained. “But also, he’s not her main focus. She has bigger priorities, and I think the main one is making sure that everybody that’s been affected by the Blip is safe and in warm places and have medical supplies and food to eat.”

