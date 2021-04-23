Falcon and the Winter Soldier Director Kari Skogland Says the Finale Will Make Fans Cry

✖

Marvel fans better be ready to cry when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale gets rolling on Friday according to director Kari Skogland. She sat down with The Toronto Sun to speak about the epic conclusion. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes have been through a lot in the Disney+ series. The duo has their work cut out for them in the final episode too. Skogland says that the waterworks aren’t stopping with episode 5 though. Last week’s episode saw an emotional conversation between Sam and Isaiah Bradley. This installment seems poised for more action and the debut of a new look for Falcon, but the filmmaker says that there’s still some room for those conversations. Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a lot of loose ends to tie up before that hour is over. So, bring on these emotional moments. Check out what the director had to say down below:

“If I did know, I wouldn’t tell you, but I don’t know (laughs). What (Marvel Studios boss) Kevin (Feige) constantly says is they work on the project in the moment, and they stick with that, and they really get that right,” Skoglad says. “Whatever future plans they have aren’t fleshed out, so you’re focused on what you’re doing. They make it the best it can be and out of that other things will come. What those will be are all in Mr. Feige’s head.”

In some previous comments to EW, Skogland also talked about the core themes of the show. "It is important that we explore all sides to its future as a symbol, given it represents the American flag and the deep history that comes with something that represents equality and freedom," the director explained. "It needs to be an ongoing discussion because those very coveted ideas that are the core to the American Dream are actually fragile and need to be protected from those that go down a slippery slope, no matter how well-intentioned, that actually puts freedom and equality in the crosshairs."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Are you emotionally prepared for the finale? Let us know down in the comments!