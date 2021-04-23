Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Erin Kellyman Says "You're Not Ready" for the Finale

✖

Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Erin Kellyman says nobody is prepared for the finale this Friday. The actress appeared in a short social media video on the show’s accounts. Marvel got all of the actors associated with the series to say a few words and thank the fans for their support. For the Flag Smasher general, it's been a wild ride. Funnily enough, there are some viewers out there that actually want to see more of Karli going forward in the MCU. So, it will be interesting to see if that happens. Kellyman has brought a bit of pep to her delivery in the last few episodes. As she and her Flag Smashers descend on the GRC vote, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are about to have their hands full with Super Soldiers and Batroc the Leaper. In the video, the actress cannot stress enough that your expectations should be through the roof for this final chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Let's give a round of applause for Erin Kellyman's performance as Karli 👏! What are your predictions for the #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2khQlIeZTP — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) April 23, 2021

“Hello everyone, I’m Erin Kellyman, and I play Karli Mortgenthau in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Which is streaming this Friday! The finale is finally here. And, you guys, you’re not ready. You’re really not ready. It’s gonna be so good, and I had such an amazing time filming it! Honestly, I feel like I really underestimated the size of this whole thing from filming to now, like I’ve had so much love off you guys,” she shared. “So, thank you so much for that. I can’t put into words how much this means to me. So, thank you, I feel so blessed to be a part of this. Yeah, you really need to tune in this Friday.”

In some previous comments to TVLine, Kellyman explained her motivations as the chief Flag Smasher.

She thinks that she’s fighting for the people that go unheard and unseen, the displaced people, so she’s against what he’s fighting for,” she told the outlet. “But also, he’s not her main focus. She has bigger priorities, and I think the main one is making sure that everybody that’s been affected by the Blip is safe and in warm places and have medical supplies and food to eat.”

