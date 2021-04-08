The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Poster Showcases Madripoor

✖

Last week's episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, "The Power Broker," was a fun one that featured the highly-anticipated return of Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl). During the episode, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) go to the city of Madripoor with Zemo where they're reunited with Sharon. Madripoor is an important part of Marvel history and fans were excited to finally see it brought to life onscreen. The social media accounts for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have been sharing new posters for the series and the latest showcases Madripoor.

"'That is why we are going to Madripoor.' Check out the fourth in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Artist credit to @tracieching. Stream the third episode of the Original Series now on @DisneyPlus," The Falcon and the Winter Soldier account tweeted. You can check out the poster in the tweet below:

Speaking of Sharon Carter's return, VanCamp recently talked to The Wrap about whether or not Sharon is angry with Steve for kissing her, abandoning her, and then leaving the timeline to go be with her aunt.

"We don’t really address Steve that much," VanCamp revealed. "I think it’s important to point out, and I just literally thought about this talking about it all day, is he kissed her. I don’t think I’ve ever said that. But that is important to note," she added. "I think it’s more anger at the establishment and the government."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

