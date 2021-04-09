Marvel Fans Are Ecstatic Over One-Hour Dancing Zemo Cut
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Zemo Cut is out in the open as Marvel decided to give fans the full version. Episode 3 of the series decided to reintroduce the world to Baron Zemo. It seems like MCU fans were quite excited to have Daniel Burl’s character back in the fold. During the group’s trip to Madripoor, the fellas hit the dance floor during an art show/party that saw Zemo bust a couple of moves. (Check out our Phase Zero Podcast from last week for our jokes about that fist pump.) Fans immediately glommed onto a comment the actor made about there being a longer cut of the dance. Well, ask and you shall receive MCU fans because Marvel put up an hour-long montage of the clip for your viewing pleasure. When the company dropped the longer version on Twitter, a lot of the fans went berserk. Check out some of the reactions down below:
🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/BlIwrUhGcQ— The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) April 8, 2021
When speaking with EW, Bruhl explained how his version of Zemo dancing really came out of the character’s imprisonment.
"It's so hysterical. [That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco. I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let's go for it," Brühl explained.
What do you think of the Zemo Cut? Let us know down in the comments!
Gotta love it #marvel #Zemo https://t.co/dLGRxKJC9Q— rv94 (@el_dad_Rv94) April 9, 2021
Anyone know how I can make this video my wallpaper? 🤔🤔#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier #ZemoCut #Zemo https://t.co/u2nlLLPgVe— Raegan (@RaeganAllElite) April 8, 2021
THEY RELEASED THE #ZEMOCUT MARVEL LISTENED #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier https://t.co/wsLsrHdyKs— Mandaaaa (@Ahmanderrr) April 8, 2021
We asked and they listened. They actually released the whole video of zemo dancing #ZemoDance #FalconAndWinterSoldier https://t.co/bPCYzOhBJB— 🦋Shaf Verani 🦋 (@shaf428) April 8, 2021
Warner brother: "we have no plans to release the ayer cut or restore the snyder verse despite the literal millions who have campaigned for us to do so"
Disney: *releases zemo cut for the hand full of people who asked as a joke* https://t.co/AoiepWC4wa— gagescotia (@The_Gage_inator) April 8, 2021
We got the #zemocut and our year is complete. 😁https://t.co/NZtc0Ke1P2— Naturally Urban Environmental Inc. (@nueinc_green) April 8, 2021
Yes 🙌🏻 we got the Zemo cut 🙋🏻👌🏼 #Zemo https://t.co/1KKVcGsNoG— Connie (@QuinnConnie98) April 8, 2021
So good #zemo https://t.co/kufRXGiMhB— Arlene (@Enelra) April 8, 2021