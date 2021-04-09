Marvel Fans Are Ecstatic Over One-Hour Dancing Zemo Cut

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Zemo Cut is out in the open as Marvel decided to give fans the full version. Episode 3 of the series decided to reintroduce the world to Baron Zemo. It seems like MCU fans were quite excited to have Daniel Burl’s character back in the fold. During the group’s trip to Madripoor, the fellas hit the dance floor during an art show/party that saw Zemo bust a couple of moves. (Check out our Phase Zero Podcast from last week for our jokes about that fist pump.) Fans immediately glommed onto a comment the actor made about there being a longer cut of the dance. Well, ask and you shall receive MCU fans because Marvel put up an hour-long montage of the clip for your viewing pleasure. When the company dropped the longer version on Twitter, a lot of the fans went berserk. Check out some of the reactions down below:

🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/BlIwrUhGcQ — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) April 8, 2021

When speaking with EW, Bruhl explained how his version of Zemo dancing really came out of the character’s imprisonment.

"It's so hysterical. [That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco. I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let's go for it," Brühl explained.

What do you think of the Zemo Cut? Let us know down in the comments!