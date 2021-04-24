The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Behind-the-Scenes Photo Features Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the Perfect Pose

✖

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan decided to strike a pose in some new behind-the-scenes pictures from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The finale is out in the wild now, and fans clearly enjoyed the two stars bouncing off of one another. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes end the series on a way better page than where they began. Sometimes it feels like MCU fans would just love a series where these characters would be allowed to live their normal lives instead of the life and death stakes that every project brings with it. Anyone craving that kind of entertainment can look no further than just checking social media for these kinds of behind-the-scenes pictures. Stan decided that a picture of the Salt ’n’ Pepa food truck was just too good to pass up. The duo together in front of the signage was just too much for the fans who love everything about it.

Director Kari Skogland talked to the Toronto Sun about how the two star’s relationship has influenced the structure of Falcon and Winter Soldier. “We looked at a lot of the interviews they had done together, and they had this natural chemistry and we capitalized on that. Because they’re friends off-screen, they have a history and comfort level that comes through. The characters weren’t friends, and they don’t even like each other … but Bucky is like a lost puppy as he annoyingly follows Sam as they try to solve what’s going on in the world.”

“That was wonderful territory for the two characters to explore. They’ve been playing these guys for a long time, but as smaller characters,” she added. “But now was a chance to get to know them and their vulnerabilities. That was a bit terrifying, I think. Especially for Sebastian because the Winter Soldier is such an iconic character and now, we were ripping off all that veneer and getting into the man. That was new territory.”

