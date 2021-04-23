Falcon and the Winter Soldier: How Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's Real-Life Chemistry Impacted the Series

✖

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s real-life relationship had a big effect on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Director Kari Skogland talked to the Toronto Sun about the big finale tonight and she couldn’t say enough about her two stars. The core relationship of the series would have to be Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes actually becoming friends after the death of Captain America. Both men need to chart their own course in life without Chris Evans’ stalwart hero around to help push them. Mackie and Stan are known for those hysterical interviews where they bounce off of each other. That sort of familiarity breeds a measure of comfort and Skogland wasn’t afraid to lean into that with her choices behind the camera. Missing Evans’ centering presence is something you can feel earlier in the series as well when both Sam and Bucky try to complete a mission with wildly contrasting strategies.

Skogland began, “We looked at a lot of the interviews they had done together, and they had this natural chemistry and we capitalized on that. Because they’re friends off-screen, they have a history and comfort level that comes through. The characters weren’t friends, and they don’t even like each other … but Bucky is like a lost puppy as he annoyingly follows Sam as they try to solve what’s going on in the world.”

“That was wonderful territory for the two characters to explore. They’ve been playing these guys for a long time, but as smaller characters,” she continued. “But now was a chance to get to know them and their vulnerabilities. That was a bit terrifying, I think. Especially for Sebastian because the Winter Soldier is such an iconic character and now, we were ripping off all that veneer and getting into the man. That was new territory.”

For fans looking for a Season 2, Marvel producer Nate Moore told IndieWire that anything is possible.

"We’ve definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we’re just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter," Moore said. "Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season."

When do you think we’ll see Mackie and Stan again? Let us know down in the comments!