The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sebastian Stan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Stunt Double

✖

There have been many things to enjoy about Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which just released its penultimate episode on Friday. From the exciting scenes to the deep moments, we'll be sad to see the Marvel show come to an end next week. One bonus to the series has been the cast on social media. Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, has been especially active on Instagram since the series premiered. Stan's latest post shows a closer look at his stunt double, John Nania.

"With the incredible @johnninja, having a quick chat about ... what JUST occurred. And how we REALLY feel about it. 🤔 The @FalconAndWinterSoldier, streaming now on @disneyplus," Stan wrote. You can check out his photos in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan)

Stan is not the only person who has shared stunts content from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on social media. We have seen some cool stuff come out of Dave Macomber's Instagram, who has served as a fight coordinator and stunt coordinator on the series. He's shared some cool videos of the stunt team in action and posted a behind-the-scenes look at the epic freeway fight from the show's second episode.

Kari Skogland, who directed every episode of the series, recently spoke with ComicBook.com and broke down some of the show's action.

"Well, in the case of the flight I did a lot of studying of what's on the Internet in terms of the various action groups that jump out of planes or parachutes or, you know, the GoPro kind of world that is, I think, very experiential. So I wanted us to feel like we were with [Falcon]," Skogland shared. "And so as compared to being, you know, looking at him I wanted to feel like we were flying right lockstep with him. And that's what those cameras and that aesthetic has taught us. I guess we've evolved with understanding that that's what it is. So it's a particular aesthetic though. And so it was tricky to put that on all our guys jumping out of planes in squirrel suits and such. But we had an amazing team."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.