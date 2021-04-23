The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Hilarious Set Photo Shows Sebastian Stan Snapping a Photo of a Sleeping Anthony Mackie

✖

The finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drops on Disney+ tomorrow, so there has been a lot of love on social media today for the show and its characters. Marvel Studios put out a marathon list recommendation and many of the show's cast have been sharing some behind-the-scenes photos. One such person is Olli Haaskivi who played Dr. Nagel in the show's third episode. His hilarious image shows Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) sneaking a photo of Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson) while he tries to nap on set.

"Everybody’s posting pics gearing up for tomorrow’s @falconandwintersoldier finale and I guess I didn’t want to miss out on the fun. I’m so proud to have been part of the adventure and I’m extra proud to have had the quick reflexes necessary to grab this photo. I’ve said it before, I’ll say it one last time: this job was one of the very best and that has quite a lot to do with the two wonderful men you see here. Superheroes on screen and off," Haaskivi wrote. You can check out the photo in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olli Haaskivi (@olliahaaskivi)

If you are sad to see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier come to an end, we have some potentially good news... There's a chance Marvel and Disney+ have plans to make a second season. Marvel submitted the series for consideration at the Emmy Awards in the Drama category. WandaVision was submitted as a Limited Series, which is a good indication that a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been discussed. In fact, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore confirmed as much while discussing the Emmys with IndieWire.

"We’ve definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we’re just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter," Moore shared. "Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first five episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with the final episode dropping on Friday. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.