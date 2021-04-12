The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fans Hope Sebastian Stan Gets an Emmy for Latest Episode

Throughout four episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans have seen the stories of both Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fleshed out much further than a movie ever could. With the show now two-thirds of the way over, fans of the hit Disney+ series are rallying around one recent scene as a potential Emmy-winning performance.

The scene in question is at the beginning of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4, "The Whole World Is Watching." In the show, we see the moment Barnes finally realizes he's been stripped of his HYDRA programming. Deep within Wakanda, the former assassin finds out he's no longer able to be swayed by those hoping to use his surfaces.

That results in a touching moment where Barnes breaks down in joy as finally realizes he's back to normal — or, at the very least, as normal as one can be in a post-Winter Soldier world. Now, fans are starting to campaign for Stan to get an Emmy for his performance during the moment.

Keep scrolling to see what fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are saying.