The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fans Hope Sebastian Stan Gets an Emmy for Latest Episode

By Adam Barnhardt

Throughout four episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans have seen the stories of both Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fleshed out much further than a movie ever could. With the show now two-thirds of the way over, fans of the hit Disney+ series are rallying around one recent scene as a potential Emmy-winning performance.

The scene in question is at the beginning of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4, "The Whole World Is Watching." In the show, we see the moment Barnes finally realizes he's been stripped of his HYDRA programming. Deep within Wakanda, the former assassin finds out he's no longer able to be swayed by those hoping to use his surfaces.

That results in a touching moment where Barnes breaks down in joy as finally realizes he's back to normal — or, at the very least, as normal as one can be in a post-Winter Soldier world. Now, fans are starting to campaign for Stan to get an Emmy for his performance during the moment.

Keep scrolling to see what fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are saying.

Smell an Emmy

prevnext

Deserved

prevnext

Perfect

prevnext

Just Perfect

prevnext

Need More

prevnext

Not a Killer

prevnext

Homemade Emmy

*****

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

0comments

What have you thought of the four episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

prev
Start the Conversation

of