The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fans Hope Sebastian Stan Gets an Emmy for Latest Episode
Throughout four episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans have seen the stories of both Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fleshed out much further than a movie ever could. With the show now two-thirds of the way over, fans of the hit Disney+ series are rallying around one recent scene as a potential Emmy-winning performance.
The scene in question is at the beginning of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4, "The Whole World Is Watching." In the show, we see the moment Barnes finally realizes he's been stripped of his HYDRA programming. Deep within Wakanda, the former assassin finds out he's no longer able to be swayed by those hoping to use his surfaces.
That results in a touching moment where Barnes breaks down in joy as finally realizes he's back to normal — or, at the very least, as normal as one can be in a post-Winter Soldier world. Now, fans are starting to campaign for Stan to get an Emmy for his performance during the moment.
Sebastian Stan is coming for all your Emmys pic.twitter.com/pXDwmBOxgJ— BruHEEZ (@BruHEEZ) April 10, 2021
Sebastian Stan deserves an Emmy for that opening. Wyatt Russell deserves respect for how well he's playing such an intensely complex and tormented character. This show is fueled by pure character and I am HERE for it.— Daniel Melin #BlackLivesMatter (@Dudeman23rd) April 10, 2021
This scene was so damn perfect. Sebastian needs an Emmy! https://t.co/hG9yKBhiSq— Kevan (@Sneakinrican_) April 10, 2021
can we all agree that sebastian stan deserves an emmy bc his acting is just perfect— floris // tfatws spoilers!! (@lokilqvfeyson) April 10, 2021
An Emmy to Sebastian Stan’s tears in @falconandwinter episode 4 please. And a discussion of that scene because it felt cathartic and I need to know more. #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier #SebastianStan #episode4— Kelly (@MCKellyMcP) April 10, 2021
Sebastian Stan just earned tf out of the Emmy that he better get. #TFATWS pic.twitter.com/3H5zAwqprN— Casey K (@lyricalarrow) April 10, 2021
If Sebastian Stan doesn’t get an Emmy for his one scene in Episode 4 of #thefalconandthewintersoldier I will literally make one for him myself— Rachel (@rachellini1901) April 10, 2021
What have you thought of the four episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
