Amazing Spider-Man #1 Launched One of Marvel’s Most Iconic Titles

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 was Spider-Man’s second appearance, but it was his first solo comic book title, and he proved to be the perfect character to launch a title around. Spider-Man made his debut in Amazing Fantasy #15 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. In that issue, a teenage nerd was bitten by a radioactive spider and then developed powers of a spider, with wall-crawling, agility, strength proportionate to his size compared to a spider, and a heightened spider-sense. He learned the hard way that with great power comes great responsibility when his Uncle Ben died because he refused to help stop a burglar earlier.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In The Amazing Spider-Man #1, Marvel gave the teenage hero his own solo comic book title, and it was split into two stories. The first was “Spider-Man,” with Lee and Ditko telling the story of Spider-Man saving astronaut John Jameson after his re-entry to Earth went wrong. The twist was that Jameson’s father, J. Jonah Jameson, still refused to praise Spider-Man and blamed him for the accident, setting up their long-running rivalry. The second story was “Spider-Man Vs. the Chameleon,” which saw Spider-Man trying to join the Fantastic Four before learning they didn’t pay and leaving to stick it out on his own. This was when someone impersonated him while committing crimes, and when Spider-Man figured it out, he beat the Chameleon and proved his innocence.

Amazing Spider-Man #1 Started One of Marvel Comics’ Greatest Runs

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It is almost hard to believe how amazing Spider-Man’s solo series ended up being from the very start. While Chameleon isn’t a massive villain, he is an iconic Spidey villain. He was also just the start. The first 10 villains Spider-Man fought in his solo comic included names that are iconic to this day as some of the best in history. These included names like Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Lizard, Vulture, and Electro. While Marvel did have Spider-Man fight a major villain in Doctor Doom as well as face off with the Fantastic Four, he didn’t even need it to push his title.

All that this comic book series needed was Peter Parker. DC had god-tier heroes like Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman, and Marvel had millionaire industrialists like Iron Man, gods like Thor, and super soldiers like Captain America. These were great heroes for sure, but no one could relate to them other than seeing them as heroes. That was where Spider-Man really thrived. He was a teenager, and a large readership for Marvel was teenage boys. They finally had someone that they could not only look up to, but who they could relate to.

Spider-Man tried to figure out how to be a hero while bullies like Flash Thompson pushed him around and girls snubbed him because he was a wallflower. Kids could see themselves as the little ones at school who got sand kicked in their faces by the bigger bullies. Kids who couldn’t get dates with the cute girls at school could see themselves in the shoes of Peter Parker. Then, when Peter was finally able to beat up the villains, save people, and even get the girl, he became wish fulfillment. No other comic book at Marvel or DC offered this same experience.

The first issue went a long way in showing the struggles of Peter Parker, a successful attempt to make him the most relatable hero in the world. His Aunt May struggled to pay the bills, so Peter knew that he had to find a way to help. No matter how many people he saved and how much good he did, the “man” was always there to hold him down in the form of Jameson. Plus, he had to get through school somehow at the same time. It was no wonder that The Amazing Spider-Man #1 started a phenomenon that has lasted longer than almost any comic book in Marvel Comics history.

Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is a Landmark Issue for Collectors

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Amazing Fantasy #15 is the book that is worth the most to investors, with one copy selling for $3.6 million, according to CGC. However, that is because it is the origin story, and that issue had a CGC grade of 9.6. While that book is one of the most valuable in history, The Amazing Spider-Man #1 is also a book that has been a highly sought-after collector’s item. The highest price ever paid for this issue was $1.38 million in 2024, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. It is the second most valuable Spider-Man comic ever sold, following only Amazing Fantasy #15.

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 offers up the first solo issue for Spider-Man, and this is the best reason that any Marvel Comics collector should add this book to their collection.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!