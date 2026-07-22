New Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Confirms Original Teasers Were Released With Unfinished VFX

Marvel Studios finally released the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, closing out nearly a year of scattered teasers, casting reveals, and mounting fan speculation about how the Russo brothers plan to merge three separate cinematic timelines into a single crossover event. The nearly three-minute preview pays off that anticipation, reintroducing Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) as a genuine threat to a fractured lineup of heroes. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) emerges as the trailer’s emotional anchor, assembling two teams of Avengers and the Fantastic Four against a world-ending threat. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) also makes his official return, closing a gap that has stood open since 2019. Buried within all of that spectacle, the trailer quietly reveals something else about the film’s ongoing production.

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A side-by-side comparison between Avengers: Doomsday‘s new trailer and its earlier teasers confirms that Marvel Studios released that original footage before its visual effects were finished, and the studio has continued refining specific shots in the months since. The clearest example appears in the sequence introducing Shuri (Letitia Wright). The original teaser showed her crossing what looked like an empty, sun-scorched expanse with nothing visible on the horizon. The new trailer reveals water suspended along the edges of that same shot, suggesting the location is not a literal desert but the ocean floor beneath Talokan, Namor’s (Tenoch Huerta) underwater kingdom. A second change appears at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, where the fallen sign in front of the mansion is now reversed compared to its orientation in the original X-Men-focused teaser. Not everything has changed, as Cyclops’ (James Marsden) scream looks identical in both versions, but the fact that key shots are being reworked is promising.

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Marvel Studios Is Using the Extra Time Before Avengers: Doomsday to Polish the Movie

Avengers: Doomsday was originally scheduled to reach theaters in May 2026, before Marvel Studios pushed the release back to December 2026, alongside a corresponding delay for Avengers: Secret Wars. The subtle VFX corrections found throughout the new trailer confirm that extra runway is working exactly as intended, as the studio is actively using its expanded post-production window to refine even footage that has already been shown to fans. That approach looks especially wise given the reaction to the Doomsday trailer, as several fans singled out the confrontation between Thor and Doctor Doom as visibly unfinished. With five months still separating the trailer from the film’s premiere, Marvel has ample room to address those complaints before Doomsday reaches theaters.

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Marvel Studios is also wise to give Avengers: Doomsday every extra month it can get. The Multiverse Saga had the first genuine failures of the franchise, with critically panned and audience-despised television titles like Secret Invasion sitting alongside outright box office bombs such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels. Doomsday is tasked with buying back the loyalty of a fanbase that walked away during Phases Four and Five, and with setting the roadmap for everything the franchise builds toward in Avengers: Secret Wars. Rushing a film carrying that much weight would be the one mistake Marvel genuinely cannot afford to make.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18th.

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