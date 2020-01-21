Captain America Fans Furious They Gave Steve’s Shield to US Agent

Production on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier continues into the new year and Tuesday afternoon, some of the most revealing set photos of the series surfaced online. Showing Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker in full U.S. Agent regalia, the paparazzi pictures showed fans their first real look at the character.

Also included in the photos are Captain America’s iconic red, white, and blue shield, something that instantly sent Twitter into a panic. If you remember back to Avengers: Endgame, Cap (Chris Evans) specifically gave his shield to Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and not John Walker, a character currently unknown to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Suffice to say, most fans are having it. Keep scrolling to see what they’re are saying about the shield news…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier hits Disney+ later this year.

What other surprises do you feel are in store for Marvel’s upcoming offerings on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all thing MCU!

Totes Uncomfy

I know US Agent is supposed to make me uncomfy so like… good job? https://t.co/QpcS0ghE5U — Gal Pal-patine (@kirbysepicfarm) January 21, 2020

Watch Your Profamity

LMAO hopefully that vibe comes through in the show. Cause USAgent a piece of dickcheese forreal.



If anyone says their favorite Marvel character is USAgent, please question talking to them. https://t.co/haB8xxqMtq — Mayo/Aaron (@maroyasha) January 21, 2020

Disneyland Steve

It’s US Agent and he looks like Disneyland Steve lmaooo https://t.co/hJdoftZszn — ally ✨✨ (@danvernite) January 21, 2020

Look Away

“government takes the shield from sam and makes us agent their captain america” pic.twitter.com/7QHh8CK4PD — ‏ً (@deviIrogers) January 21, 2020

What’s Going On Here?

it would be valid to be mad if they made US agent the permanent cap and a good guy but clearly he’s gonna be an antagonist so calm down i think pic.twitter.com/05BgZmkpEf — stop saying stuff that annoys you is alt-right (@rebeIpoe) January 21, 2020

Yikes

me seeing us agent with Sam’s shield: pic.twitter.com/WDtlpOfETT — Haley (@mthoughtsrablog) January 21, 2020

Rage