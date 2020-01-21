Marvel

Captain America Fans Furious They Gave Steve’s Shield to US Agent

Production on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier continues into the new year and Tuesday afternoon, […]

By

Production on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier continues into the new year and Tuesday afternoon, some of the most revealing set photos of the series surfaced online. Showing Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker in full U.S. Agent regalia, the paparazzi pictures showed fans their first real look at the character.

Also included in the photos are Captain America’s iconic red, white, and blue shield, something that instantly sent Twitter into a panic. If you remember back to Avengers: Endgame, Cap (Chris Evans) specifically gave his shield to Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and not John Walker, a character currently unknown to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Suffice to say, most fans are having it. Keep scrolling to see what they’re are saying about the shield news…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier hits Disney+ later this year.

What other surprises do you feel are in store for Marvel’s upcoming offerings on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all thing MCU!

Totes Uncomfy

Watch Your Profamity

Disneyland Steve

Look Away

What’s Going On Here?

Yikes

Rage

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts