Falcon and the Winter Soldier Viral TikTok Imagines Zemo at McDonalds

TikTok users are joking about Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Baron Zemo trying to order at McDonald's. User @charlie_boy_o decided to imagine what it would be like if the villain decided to order at the counter in Daniel Bruhl's accent. The results are outstanding as the more than 100,000 likes show. Through four episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it seems clear that Zemo has been the MVP. Bruhl’s delivery (and his dancing) have spawned multiple memes. Fans are desperately hoping that he gets a spot in Thunderbolts at some point in the near future. While that is probably a ways off, people can take comfort in the fact that YouTube is now home to Zemo dancing for an hour on loop. Or, if you go over to TikTok, there are creators imagining what it would be like if the character waxed poetic on McDonald's. It’s just a wild scene in general, and there will only be more Zemo content going forward.

bye the tik toks of ppl doing an impression daniel's accent of zemo ordering at mc donalds are so funny — ashley | TFATWS era! (@spideysbishcp) April 12, 2021

On the topic of his character’s wild popularity, Bruhl told THR that some people should not be so quick to trust Zemo. And to be honest, he’s probably right to nudge the fans in that way.

"If it’s hard to read and tell what somebody is up to, that ambiguity — which people always enjoy and I do enjoy — is always fun." Brühl explained. "So, yeah, you shouldn’t really trust him. But I guess it has become apparent that he is not an evil supervillain; there’s more to him, which we already know from the other movie. But in the conversations between the three of them, we have intensified the very human side of Zemo. I disagree with his radical methods, but it’s understandable based on where he comes from. So I understand if people empathize with Zemo, and I would understand if everybody joins Team Zemo by the end of the show."

He continued, "Like Zemo, I just enjoy being opaque and secretive. So, I wouldn't answer that question. There will be interesting twists and turns and surprises, I can assure you... Keeping up that cinematic level until the very end really impressed me because it's like six movies. These action segments, when you look at them, don't look much different than in the movies. To create this is mind-boggling. I sincerely don't know how they do that. But as in the story, I would prefer not to say anything. I'm the master of spoilers."

