The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: US Agent Actor Wyatt Russell Addresses His Marvel Future

✖

The finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set up plenty of future storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There was Sharon Carter's (Emily VanCamp) heel turn that likely leads directly into Marvel's Armor Wars, and there was Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) ascension into the role of Captain America. Then there was the transition of John Walker (Wyatt Russell) from Captain America into US Agent, in a scene involving Valentine Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) forming her own super-team.

Though the scene in question involves Walker getting a new superhero name and costume, Russell himself doesn't want to count his chickens before they hatch. The actor said in one recent interview he hasn't the slightest idea if his character will return in a future MCU property.

“Part of the way I approached Marvel was it’s all your last time you’re going to do it," Russell told Vanity Fair. “Marvel operates in a really cool way where they don’t make decisions before they see what works. I’m not a part of any of this decision making, obviously.”

Some believe de Fontaine is forming the MCU's version of the Thunderbolts, a comic team largely made up of supervillains and anti-heroes to do work on behalf of the government. Naturally, Russell wouldn't confirm his involvement in that team up, only offering that his character has grown in a way most probably didn't expect.

“Hopefully you were taken from someone who you really are set up to despise down the journey of understanding where he came from. Whether or not you like it or agree with it, you’re going to understand why he’s doing it," the actor added. "At the end of the series, he's grown into himself in a very dangerous way."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

What did you think of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.